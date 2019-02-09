MARVEL

'Captain Marvel' gets perfect throwback '90s-era website ahead of release

EMBED </>More Videos

With Comic Sans font and clip art GIFs, the "Captain Marvel" website pays perfect homage to the film's 1995 setting. (Marvel)

Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES --
"Captain Marvel" doesn't hit theaters for another month, but the team behind the film is already taking fans back in time with its newly launched throwback website poking fun at '90s-era internet.

Marvel Studios unveiled the film's nostalgic website Friday, and it features every '90s-era internet trope you can think of: clip art GIFs, flames, WordArt, nearly unreadable colored text on a busy background, blinking text and a faux hit counter. Oh, and more Comic Sans font than you've seen in one place in more than a decade.

The website's guestbook even includes a subtle mention of Y2K mania and a self-referential "Who approved this?" entry.

Lori Lambert, a software engineer for Marvel, quipped in a tweet that the site was built in now-defunct Microsoft FrontPage and hosted on Angelfire, a web-hosting company that experienced a surge in popularity around the turn of the millennium.



The website is a nod to the film's 1995 setting. "Captain Marvel" follows former U.S. Air Force pilot Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), who becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes and finds herself trapped in the midst of a war for the ages between two alien races.

"Captain Marvel" hits theaters in the United States on March 8, 2019.

MORE: These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
EMBED More News Videos

Everything begins with a hero. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmarvelinternetbuzzworthywhat's trendingmovie newsmarvel comics
Related
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Watch new 'Toy Story 4,' Marvel trailers
MARVEL
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Watch new 'Toy Story 4,' Marvel trailers
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer released
More marvel
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
4 notable dramas worth checking out in Newport Beach this week
5 worthwhile dramas worth checking out in Anaheim this week
3 top action movies worth checking out in Pasadena this week
3 worthwhile dramas worth checking out in Orange this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hit-and-run at Thousand Oaks High sends woman to hospital
Parents of tourist killed in Mexico appeal to State Department
Girls' trips are good for your health, research says
SoCal storm expected to move quickly, get lighter through Saturday
Man tasered 11 times during 'vicious' traffic stop: Lawsuit
spcaLA centers offering major discount to adopt big-breed dogs
Rain drenches several parts of SoCal overnight, early morning
Angry woman wanting beef patties smashes restaurant windows
Show More
Deputies find stolen car linked to search for missing baby
Entire neighborhood learns how to sign with deaf baby
Blood, platelet donations being accepted for veteran LAPD officer with cancer
Warren kicks off 2020 campaign: 'This is the fight of our lives'
Target employee donates kidney to co-worker in need
More News