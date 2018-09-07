ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cardi B escorted out of fashion party with apparent bump on head after lunging at Nicki Minaj

Cardi B, with a bump on her forehead, leaves after an altercation at the Harper's BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" party at The Plaza on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were involved in an altercation Friday night that got physical at a New York Fashion Week party and left Cardi B with a mark on her head.

A person who witnessed the incident who asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly said Minaj was finishing up a conversation with someone when Cardi B tried to attack her, but Minaj's security guards intervened.

Video circulating on social media shows Cardi B lunging toward someone and being held back at Harper's Bazaar Icons party Friday night. Cardi B reportedly threw one of her shoes at Minaj. Another video shows the platinum rapper being escorted out of the event by security.

Cardi B, wearing a voluminous red Dolce & Gabanna gown, was seen leaving the party with what appeared to be a bump on her head. She was barefoot.

She and Minaj have been rap rivals since Cardi B began achieving huge success over the last year.

In a post on Instagram Cardi B didn't call out Minaj by name but alluded to the fight and said she was sparked because her mothering skills were being disparaged. She and rapper Offset recently had their first child together, a girl.

WARNING: The post below contains foul language


Minaj has not yet commented on the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityfightCardi Bnew york fashion weekNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Mac Miller dies in his Studio City home at age 26
Popular film Oscar won't begin this year after all
Halloween officially arrives at Disneyland, California Adventure
Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 suspects in Porsche arrested after chase in LA, Orange counties
Mac Miller dies in his Studio City home at age 26
Alleged Manhattan Beach flasher identified, arrested
Refugio oil spill: Texas company found guilty of 9 criminal charges
CA child, senior care operators accused of human trafficking ring
OC cities present plans toward helping homeless population
Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood
Surprising signs of heart and lung problems
Show More
Delta Fire near Redding burns 24,000 acres, no containment
San Bernardino police focus efforts on apartments after recent shooting
LAUSD's Austin Beutner marks 'Attendance Matters Day' by visiting students' homes
Huntington Beach elderly woman's death investigated as homicide
3 dead following crash on Highway 74 in Lake Elsinore
More News