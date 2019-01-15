ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Carol Channing, Tony-winning star of 'Hello, Dolly!,' dies at 97: Publicist

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrities and notable figures we've lost recently (Ed Kolenovsky/AP Photo|Jim Cole/AP Photo)

Carol Channing, who among her many roles originated the role of Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway, has died at age 97, her publicist told AP.

Channing is also known for other Broadway roles such as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, as well as films such as Thoroughly Modern Millie. She was a Tony winner and an Oscar nominee. She often appeared on television and in night clubs, for a time partnering with George Burns in Las Vegas and a national tour.


Publicist B. Harlan Boll says Channing died of natural causes at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday in Rancho Mirage, California. Boll says she had twice suffered strokes in the last year.

Channing would have celebrated her 98th birthday on Jan. 31.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsbroadwayhollywoodu.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A new villain emerges on 'The Bachelor'
"Sgt. Will Gardner" shows struggles veterans have when they return home
4 events to check out in Los Angeles this week
Full list of Critics' Choice Awards winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Encino guest house pushed off foundation by heavy debris flow
Storm setting daily rainfall records in SoCal
Evacuations ordered in Woolsey, Holy Fire burn areas
SoCal storms continue Tuesday with threat of flooding, mudslides
LAUSD's Austin Beutner says district lost $15 million on first day of strike
Mother arrested days after boy's body is found in Covina home
LAUSD teachers push for reinvestment on 1st day of strike
Cathedral City suspect shot, killed by police
Show More
SoCal storm illuminates Malibu with colorful rainbow
Both directions of I-5 over Grapevine reopen after snow halts traffic
LAUSD students report absenteeism, boredom on 1st day of teachers strike
Snow comes to the San Gabriel mountains
PCH reopened after mudslide closure
More News