Carrie Fisher will appear in the next 'Star Wars' movie

The late Carrie Fisher will play Leia Organa once again in the ninth "Star Wars" film slated to premiere next year. (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

ABC7.com staff
"Star Wars" fans will still be able to see the late Carrie Fisher in the ninth film of the blockbuster franchise.

Fisher will once again play Leia Organa in "Star Wars: Episode IX." The movie's director J.J. Abrams said in a statement:

"We desperately loved Carrie Fisher. Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie's legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII."

The actress was 60 years old when she died in 2016 of a heart attack.

Episode IX starts filming next week in London, and is scheduled to hit theaters in December 2019.
