The star power at the Cannes Film Festival jumped to hyperspace levels when the cast of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" were welcomed to France on Tuesday.The movie's stars, including Chewbacca and a few stormtroopers, walked down the red carpet for the screening.The movie, which debuted in Hollywoood last week, stars Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, the iconic maverick in the Star Wars galaxy. The movie takes place before the events of "A New Hope" and follows the adventures of the younger Solo.Ehrenreich, along with the film's other stars, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton and director Ron Howard all made the trip to Cannes."Solo: A Star Wars Story" is rated PG-13 and is in theaters on May 25.