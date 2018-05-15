ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Stars of 'Solo' bring Chewbacca and stormtroopers for Cannes Film Festival screening

The cast of the latest Star Wars film, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" gathered at the Cannes Film Festival, and even brought along Chewbacca and some stormtroopers for the event. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
CANNES, France (KABC) --
The star power at the Cannes Film Festival jumped to hyperspace levels when the cast of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" were welcomed to France on Tuesday.

The movie's stars, including Chewbacca and a few stormtroopers, walked down the red carpet for the screening.

LISTEN: George Pennacchio talks to the stars of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' on his 'Off the Red Carpet' podcast

The movie, which debuted in Hollywoood last week, stars Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, the iconic maverick in the Star Wars galaxy. The movie takes place before the events of "A New Hope" and follows the adventures of the younger Solo.

Ehrenreich, along with the film's other stars, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton and director Ron Howard all made the trip to Cannes.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is rated PG-13 and is in theaters on May 25.
