disney+ streaming service

Casting call for Disney Quiz Game Show coming to Disney+

Test your Disney smarts on a new game show coming to Disney+. There's a casting call out for the Disney Quiz Game Show.

DISNEY+: What to know about price, release date, shows and more!

They're looking for teams of four. Questions include everything Disney, from info about movies and TV shows to Disney parks.

Since the show is casting now, it won't be on Disney+ when the streaming service debuts next month.

More information about casting can be found here.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneydisney+ streaming serviceu.s. & worldgame show
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
'High School Musical' series on Disney+ renewed for season 2
Dream Job: Get paid to binge-watch Disney Plus
Watch the new trailer for 'Lady and the Tramp'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Little Mountain fire 80 percent contained
Evacuations orders lifted in Palisades fire
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants investigation of high gas prices
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Trump supporter arrested in bear spray attack in Santa Monica
Vet files claim against Covina police after officer questions robbery report
Menifee high school teacher attacked by 3 students
Show More
Community fighting sexual predator's relocation plan to Joshua Tree
Murder of Kawhi Leonard's father remains a mystery
Ballroom shock: Top scoring duo goes home on DWTS
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': Watch the final trailer
PHOTOS: Pacific Palisades brush fire threatens hillside homes
More TOP STORIES News