ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cedric the Entertainer gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

Cedric the Entertainer was joined by friends Magic Johnson and George Lopez as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Comedian Cedric the Entertainer is the latest celebrity to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At Thursday's unveiling, he was joined by good friends George Lopez and Magic Johnson - plus dozens of other friends and family members who have been with Cedric along the way.

He specifically acknowledged all the people from his hometown of St. Louis who helped him achieve success since his comedy start 30 years ago.

"Long before the world came to know me as the chubby Denzel of comedy, St. Louis - performing in the clubs, the bars, the backyards - my hometown St. Louis was my proving ground," he recalled. "Often entertaining people for no money. Just, they said we'll pay you some wings, some Hennessy."

Cedric didn't disappoint fans by wearing one of his trademark hats to the ceremony.

He said always wearing a hat has become part of who he is.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywood walk of famehollywoodhollywood wrapmoviescelebrityHollywood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section with twins
Charlotte Rae, 'Facts of Life' star, dies at 92
Demi Lovato releases statement after medical emergency
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News