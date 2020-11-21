From BTS to Bell Biv DeVoe: 2020 American Music Awards honors every genre of music

LOS ANGELES -- For the 2020 American Music Awards: no Microsoft Theater filled with screaming fans. No red carpet with cameras and couture clothing. But still... coronavirus or not... there is plenty to celebrate about the music of 2020.This could be a big weekend for The Weeknd. He's nominated for eight American Music Awards... and he'll be performing on Sunday night.First-time AMA nominee Megan Thee Stallion will also be performing; she has five chances to take home a win.The AMA's have always been a favorite ceremony for Taylor Swift. She currently holds the record for most AMAs wins of all time with 29 trophies, and has four chances to add to her grand total.And while awarding trophies is a part of AMA night, it's really a showcase for artists to perform. BTS will bring the "Dynamite" and make the debut television performance of their new song "Life Goes On."Plus, Katy Perry will give the world-premiere broadcast performance of "Only Love" from her fifth album Smile.We'll also see all different genres of music represented on Sunday, with performances from Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Dan and Shay, Nelly, Shawn Mendes, and Jennifer Lopez and Maluma.The show will also celebrate the music of three-time American Music Award-winning group Bell Biv DeVoe. Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe made their AMA stage debut nearly 30 years ago."I remember the first time we came here we came as a new artist," said Bell. "Now to be here 30 years later as veterans; we didn't plan for it but we'll take it."The 2020 American Music Awards airs Sunday, November 22, on ABC.