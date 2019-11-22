Arts & Entertainment

Celebrating comedy legends Burnett, Tomlin, Newhart, Lear and Reiner

BEVERLY HILLS (KABC) -- The Paley Center for Media honored five true television comedy legends: Norman Lear, Carl Reiner, Bob Newhart, Lily Tomlin and Carol Burnett.

"It's all of us together and that really makes me happy," said Burnett.

Burnett knows the power of the laughter. She's been creating it for most of her life.

"It takes us away from some of the terrible things that are happening in the world today, even if it's just for a moment," said Burnett.

At 90, Newhart still does stand up. He's also been a part of hundreds of hours of bringing laughter to television comedy.

"It gets you past those moments, those dark moments," said Newhart. "And I think it's as important as breathing, I really do."

Tomlin also has a long history on television purely she feels laughter is a powerful force.

"Laughter is renewing. It gives you-it brings you back to reality and to hope and to something stabilizing," said Tomlin. "It makes you realize how fruitless it is to be stupid or harsh or ugly."

Proceeds from this event will go to support the creation of The Paley Center's comedy collection, which will celebrate eight decades of comedic moments in television.
