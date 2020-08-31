Chadwick Boseman: Kids pose with action figures as tribute to late 'Black Panther' star

Now people are posting photos of their kids on social media paying tribute to the late "Black Panther" star.
The 43-year-old actor lost his private, four-year battle with colon cancer Friday.
The tributes show kids donning the Marvel superhero costume, doing the Wakanda Forever salute with their arms and posing with their action figures.
Besides starring as Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, Boseman also portrayed Black icons Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall on film.
ABC will air the Marvel Studios' blockbuster hit film "Black Panther" commercial-free at 8:00 p.m. PDT | 7:00 CDT.
The film broadcast will be followed by the ABC News special "Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King" at 10:20 p.m. PDT | 9:20 CDT.
