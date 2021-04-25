Oscars

Chadwick Boseman posthumously nominated for Best Actor Oscar

By George Pennacchio
Praise for best actor Oscar nominee Chadwick Boseman

This year, the late Chadwick Boseman could become just the third actor to posthumously win an Oscar, following Peter Finch for "Network" and Heath Ledger for "The Dark Knight Rises." Boseman died after a private battle with colon cancer last year at the age of 43.

Boseman has been roundly celebrated for his performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." He won The SAG Award, the Critics Choice Award and a Golden Globe, to name a few. He's the frontrunner to take home the Oscar, too.

"Chadwick is transformative. His believability just blows everybody away who watches this piece of work. And it really shows not only all the tools he always had in his chest but what the potential really could have been building on this performance," said Kelley L. Carter, Senior Entertainment Writer, "The Undefeated."

Children have been paying tribute to the late "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman by posing with the Wakanda Forever salute and their favorite superhero action figures.



"To show his legacy of work, this is awesome. It's awesome to be recognized this way, but it is very sad that he's not here and especially with the time we had with him," said Norm Lewis.

Along with Boseman, the nominees for best performance by an actor in a leading role include Riz Ahmed in "Sound of Metal," Anthony Hopkins in "The Father," Gary Oldman in "Mank," and Steven Yeun in "Minari."

Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.
