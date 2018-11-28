Charity events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend

Volunteer with NDCLA at Venice Family Clinic's Children's Holiday Movie

Looking to make a difference this week?From volunteering at a pediatric clinic's holiday event to celebrating a non-profit that runs camps for LGBTQ youth, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.---Volunteer with NDCLA at the 31st Annual Children's Holiday Movie at Venice Family Clinic and help spread holiday cheer to pediatric patients and their families. Volunteer duties include cleaning up the theater following the movie and collecting the leftover children's toys to be distributed to patients during clinic visits in December.Saturday, December 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Dr.FreeThe 6th Annual Walk for Kids' Growth welcomes all ages and leashed pets. This free event includes a three-mile walk, free food, live entertainment and display booths. Attendees will receive a gift certificate for a complimentary haircut with celebrity hair stylist Lance of Adriano Hair Salon in Beverly Hills. Organized by the Human Growth Foundation, this event highlights awareness of childhood growth disorders.Saturday, December 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.Griffith Park - Pettigrew, 4730 Crystal Springs Dr.FreeYoutube star MacDoesIt hosts a special birthday Q&A panel and meet and greet event in support of LGBTQ youth. This free event welcomes donations to benefit the Youth Center, including new and unused underwear, new and unused socks, women's jeans, men's jeans, tennis shoes, belts, bags and new and unused hygiene products. Special guests include Amber's Closet, Miles Jai and Andy Lalwani.Saturday, December 1, 3:30-5:30 p.m.Los Angeles LGBT Center, The Village at Ed Gould Plaza, 1125 N. McCadden Pl.FreeEnjoy this special holiday benefiting Camp Lightbulb, a non-profit that celebrates LGBTQ youth with overnight camps. The party will include a hosted bar, hors d'oeuvres, live music and inspiring camper stories.Sunday, December 2, 6-8 p.m.Penthouse, 7080 Hollywood Blvd.Free (Donation Only); $50 (Ticket)