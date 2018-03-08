ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Charlize Theron stars in and produces new dark comedy 'Gringo'

EMBED </>More Videos

Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo and Nash Edgerton star in an ensemble comedy about a marijuana scheme that can get some of them rich, or get them killed. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The new movie "Gringo" is an R-rated dark comedy involving some shady business people and an honest man who gets caught up in their mess.

Joel Edgerton's and Charlize Theron's characters are looking into a marijuana pill will make them very rich, but a Mexican drug lord is not keen on their plan.

In the middle of the madness is David Oyelowo, who plays a guy just trying to do his job and is unaware of his dirty bosses.

"What I love about the film is that we don't play it for laughs," said Oyelowo. "It's the circumstances and the situations that are absurd. And we've all had situations whereby, even at a dinner when you're talking about what happens, like, did that really happen? And there's sort of a string of these for my character and so that was the fun of getting to play him."

Theron plays a woman who is used to getting whatever she wants.

"She's a little aggressive," said Theron. "She's definitely got a severe case of verbal diarrhea. I wouldn't want to be her friend. I mean, I wouldn't want her to be my friend. I don't think she knows how to be friends."

"Gringo" is directed by Nash Edgerton, the older brother of Joel. But Theron, who is also a producer on the film, became involved because of Nash. She's been of fan of his short films for years.

"He did a few that I just really liked and I just weirdly just called him up and I said, 'I would love to meet you. I think you are incredibly talented and find something to do together.' And it took about a decade!" said Theron. "But I'm happy we found this one."

"Gringo" is rated R and is in theaters March 9.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie news
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News