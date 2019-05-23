Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri cooks up a good time as Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiled

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The Hollywood Walk of Fame has served up its latest honoree: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri. He is only the third chef to receive a star, joining Bobby Flay and Wolfgang Puck on Hollywood Boulevard.Along with his family, Fieri's friend, actor Matthew McConaughey, helped with Wednesday's unveiling ceremony."In a business where you can be anyone, you've been you the whole time," said McConaughey. "And that ain't easy. Congratulations on getting your star on the Walk of Fame."Fieri spoke from the heart, and directly to his die-hard fans."I want you to come and visit our star," said Fieri. "And I want to thank you for just taking one day and letting Hollywood become flavor town!"Several of Fieri's fellow chefs from the Food Network were also on hand for the celebration.