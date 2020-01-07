Australian fires: Chris Hemsworth pledges $1M to fight wildfires

In a video posted on Instagram, the "Avengers" actor encouraged his fans to help support those impacted by the disaster.
The fires, fueled by drought and the country's hottest and driest year on record, have been raging since September, months earlier than is typical for Australia's annual wildfire season.
RELATED: Here's how to help firefighters, victims, animals in Australia fires
So far, the blazes have killed 25 people, destroyed 2,000 homes and scorched an area twice the size of the state of Maryland. Three people in New South Wales state who were reported missing earlier Tuesday were later found, police said.
Monday, 20 Angeles National Forest firefighters left for Melbourne. It's the first time these crews are heading overseas to battle brushfires.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.