ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cicely Tyson honored at TCL Chinese Theatre with hand, footprint ceremony

EMBED </>More Videos

Turner Classic Movies honored 93-year-old actress Cicely Tyson with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Turner Classic Movies honored 93-year-old actress Cicely Tyson with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Tyson said many years ago before becoming a well-known actress, she marveled at pictures of the hands and footprints of stars at the theatre.

"Never dreaming that one day I would be asked to do the same," she said during her ceremony.

While standing next to friend actor-director Tyler Perry and gazing at the concrete, Tyson got a bit emotional.

Tyson has had a more than 60-year, award-winning career as an actress staring in hits such as the mini-series "Roots," "The Help," and much more. She said she never waived from pursuing her destiny.

"To come to this moment only because I believed that he was going to direct me," she said.

Tyson debuted in several of Tyler Perry's movies including "Diary of a Mad Black Woman." Perry said he has and will always honor her.

"To this very moment, her having her hands and name immortalized forever here at this theatre. I can tell you this right now - I think she's going to outlive this concrete, just so you know," he said.

Throughout her career, Tyson has earned respect for turning down acting roles she believed showed women and African Americans in a negative light. Fans love her.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritytheaterHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News