Turner Classic Movies honored 93-year-old actress Cicely Tyson with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.Tyson said many years ago before becoming a well-known actress, she marveled at pictures of the hands and footprints of stars at the theatre."Never dreaming that one day I would be asked to do the same," she said during her ceremony.While standing next to friend actor-director Tyler Perry and gazing at the concrete, Tyson got a bit emotional.Tyson has had a more than 60-year, award-winning career as an actress staring in hits such as the mini-series "Roots," "The Help," and much more. She said she never waived from pursuing her destiny."To come to this moment only because I believed that he was going to direct me," she said.Tyson debuted in several of Tyler Perry's movies including "Diary of a Mad Black Woman." Perry said he has and will always honor her."To this very moment, her having her hands and name immortalized forever here at this theatre. I can tell you this right now - I think she's going to outlive this concrete, just so you know," he said.Throughout her career, Tyson has earned respect for turning down acting roles she believed showed women and African Americans in a negative light. Fans love her.