Arts & Entertainment

Host Chris Harrison promises minds will be blown by twists in Clare Crawley's season of 'The Bachelorette'

By
LOS ANGELES -- The latest season of "The Bachelorette" promises drama, joy, love, and lots of mystery. Long time host Chris Harrison calls it a mind blowing "what?" kind of season.

Clare Crawley agreed to become "The Bachelorette" because she said "This is my time." And then, as many of us have seen on all of the promos for the show, she blew up the Bachelor franchise!

"I can't wait for everybody to see just how she blew up "The Bachelorette." I think people have an idea. They've heard rumors. Trust me, you don't know! You have to watch this," said Harrison.

Crawley can't reveal whether or not she *found* love with any of the 31 bachelors. But she said her journey was guided by love.

"The people who can relate with that and align with that will feel that as well," said Crawley.

Harrison says shooting in this COVID-19 world was a "Herculean effort."

"We were the first big production, as you know, that went in. So we knew we had to clear a lot of hurdles to prove we could do it. And we did. And it was 100% successful," said Harrison.

You can fine more with Chris and Clare on our ABC7 apps for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV. Just scroll down to the "OTRC" section.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbachelorettereality television
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA GOP defends illegal ballot boxes, plans to expand program
Conchata Ferrell - Berta on 'Two and a Half Men' - dies at 77
Beverly Hills bans trick-or-treating on Halloween
Dodgers lose Game 2 of NLCS to Atlanta Braves
Anaheim police raid illegal gambling 'slaphouse'
CA releases Halloween guidance, 'discourages' trick-or-treating
Megan Thee Stallion op-ed calls for protecting Black women
Show More
Here's how to track your mail-in ballot
Lakers fan drops from street light
Assault suspect apprehended in Camarillo after intermittent chase
Lakers mural in Mid-City features tribute to Kobe Bryant
Hiker recounts nail-biting encounter with cougar
More TOP STORIES News