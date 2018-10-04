ABC PREMIERES

Ortiz, George talk about how cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2

EMBED </>More Videos

Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George talk about their characters on "Station 19" with Jennifer Matarese.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
How many cliffhangers can one show leave you with? Plenty if you are watching Station 19! The Shondaland drama is back for its sophomore season. Jaina Lee Ortiz (Andy Herrera) and Jason George (Ben Warren) joined us to explain where the first episode of the season picks up.

"We start right back in the middle of the action," George said. "This first episode for season two is great because if you haven't seen the show yet, it introduces you to these characters by baptism by fire, you learn who they are. And if you have watched this show, you learn more about them than you did in any episodes previously."

If there are some deaths from the skyscraper fire from last season, we've got some new faces to fill the voids. Boris Kodjoe will join the team as a new firefighter and Dermot Mulroney will appear in a recurring role as Ryan's father.

"More drama, more sexiness, more action, and conflict and fire and the list goes on," Ortiz said.

Those aren't the only familiar faces, just as we saw last season there will be several cross over episodes and elements with Grey's Anatomy.



"The beautiful thing about the show is we're the fire house three blocks down from Grey-Sloan Memorial," George said. "So when we run into a burning building and pull somebody out we bring them to that hospital."

This season will bring some changes for Andy. Ortiz says that her character's love life will settle down a bit and we'll get to dig in deeper to learn more about who Andy is.

"We may found out...just something, I think you will fall in love with her because you'll get to see who she truly is," Ortiz said.

Ben, meantime, is not a rookie anymore and he's celebrating a big milestone with his brothers.

"He's legit now," George said. "He's run into 50 fires and run out not dead."

Don't miss the premiere of "Station 19" tonight at 9/8c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentstation 19shonda rhimesABC premieresABC PrimetimeABC
ABC PREMIERES
'A Million Little Things' stars on new ABC show
Tamron Hall talk show to air on the ABC owned stations
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian talk PI show 'Take Two'
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
'A Million Little Things' takes on male breast cancer
Meet the 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' judges panel
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Pool chemical exposure in Thousand Oaks sends multiple people to hospital
Monrovia crash into pole leads to small power outage; DUI probe
SoCal rain continuing through Thursday morning
Senate gets confidential FBI files on Kavanaugh allegations
Dana Point vehicle collision leaves 9 children hurt
Judge blocks Trump administration move to end immigrant protections
'Dilbert' creator speaks out after stepson's fatal OD
People donate hair at Spa Pechanga for breast cancer awareness month
Show More
Classic Industries in OC helps vintage car owners with new parts
United Airlines flight from LA lands in Australia due to low fuel
Man killed, 2 others wounded in South LA shooting
Woman, daughter from Oklahoma found safely after going missing in LA
Teachers union lashes out at LAUSD superintendent
More News