Comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a comedy show to the entirely improvised comedy musical.---Enjoy the highly skilled comedic talents of the Groundlings at "The Crazy Uncle Joe Show." The talented group of improvisers take three suggestions from the audience to construct a rich tapestry of characters and situations through long-form improvisation.Wednesday, January 23, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)The Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave.$7"ComedySportz" turns live comedy into a sport. Two teams of improvisers dream up scenes, songs and games based on audience suggestions and compete for laughs.Friday, January 25, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Monroe Forum Theatre at El Portal, 5269 Lankershim Blvd.$8Get a peek into the behind-the-scenes shenanigans of an Italian restaurant at "The Meatballs of Comedy." Enjoy a lot of laughs and delicious Italian cuisine at Sal's Restaurant and Comedy Club.Friday, January 25, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Sal's Restaurant and Comedy Club, 7356 Melrose Ave.Complimentary (General Admission); $5 (General Admission)."Opening Night: The Improvised Musical" presents an entirely new, made-up musical in the vein of shows that you might see on Broadway. Each night, Second City improvisers bring the audience brand-new songs and choreography in the style of the Great White Way.Friday, January 25, 9:30 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Second City Studio Theatre, 6560 Hollywood Blvd.$6