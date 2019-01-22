Comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a comedy show to the entirely improvised comedy musical.
---
"The Crazy Uncle Joe Show"
Enjoy the highly skilled comedic talents of the Groundlings at "The Crazy Uncle Joe Show." The talented group of improvisers take three suggestions from the audience to construct a rich tapestry of characters and situations through long-form improvisation.
When: Wednesday, January 23, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: The Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave.
Price: $7
"ComedySportz"
"ComedySportz" turns live comedy into a sport. Two teams of improvisers dream up scenes, songs and games based on audience suggestions and compete for laughs.
When: Friday, January 25, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Monroe Forum Theatre at El Portal, 5269 Lankershim Blvd.
Price: $8
"The Meatballs Of Comedy"
Get a peek into the behind-the-scenes shenanigans of an Italian restaurant at "The Meatballs of Comedy." Enjoy a lot of laughs and delicious Italian cuisine at Sal's Restaurant and Comedy Club.
When: Friday, January 25, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Sal's Restaurant and Comedy Club, 7356 Melrose Ave.
Price: Complimentary (General Admission); $5 (General Admission).
"Opening Night: The Improvised Musical"
"Opening Night: The Improvised Musical" presents an entirely new, made-up musical in the vein of shows that you might see on Broadway. Each night, Second City improvisers bring the audience brand-new songs and choreography in the style of the Great White Way.
When: Friday, January 25, 9:30 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Second City Studio Theatre, 6560 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $6
