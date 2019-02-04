ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Matthias Wagner/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from comedy group Obama's Other Daughters to a new Canadian sketch show at Second City.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Obama's Other Daughters Presents Black Girl Magic





Celebrate "Black Girl Magic" with this free comedy show from black female improv group Obama's Other Daughters. Using clips of well-known, successful black women, the group will improvise sketches that will have you rolling in the aisles laughing. Doors open at 8 p.m.

When: Wednesday, February 6, 8:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Upright Citizens Brigade Sunset Inner Sanctum, 5419 Sunset Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to RSVP

Comedian Kevin Nealon





Comedian and actor Kevin Nealon brings his wry brand of comedy to the Laugh Factory. He is best known for his work as a writer and cast member of "Saturday Night Live" for nine seasons, as well as his co-starring role on "Weeds."

When: Tuesday, February 5, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Laugh Factory - Hollywood, 8001 Sunset Blvd.
Price: $17-$27

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Canuck as F*CK"





It's opening night for a new Second City sketch show. Written and performed by a group of Canadian improv comedians including Jason DeRosse, Paul PK Kingston, Allison Price and more, it pokes fun at classic Canadian stereotypes.

When: Saturday, February 16, 7 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: Second City Studio Theatre, 6560 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $6

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Family and learning events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
Great theater events in Los Angeles this week
The best health and wellness events in Los Angeles this week
The best music events in Los Angeles this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
OC residents hosting Super Bowl party when plane crashed into home
OC plane crash: What we know about NTSB investigation
Rain continues Monday evening as another storm moves in Tuesday
Dashcam video: Plane bursts into flames midair before OC crash
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Mulholland Highway closed near Kanan Road due to small mudslides
INTERACTIVE MAP: Recent fatal aviation crashes in Southern California
Rams fall to Patriots in lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history
Show More
Video shows suspect push teen onto Red Line tracks in DTLA
LA man was only person arrested in Boston post-Super Bowl revelry
Liam Neeson admits he wanted to kill black person after friend was raped
WB 210 shut down for hours due to crash in Glendora
Watch the Super Bowls ads that got people talking
More News