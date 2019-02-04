Comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Obama's Other Daughters Presents Black Girl Magic

Comedian Kevin Nealon

"Canuck as F*CK"

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from comedy group Obama's Other Daughters to a new Canadian sketch show at Second City.---Celebrate "Black Girl Magic" with this free comedy show from black female improv group Obama's Other Daughters. Using clips of well-known, successful black women, the group will improvise sketches that will have you rolling in the aisles laughing. Doors open at 8 p.m.Wednesday, February 6, 8:30-9:30 p.m.Upright Citizens Brigade Sunset Inner Sanctum, 5419 Sunset Blvd.FreeComedian and actor Kevin Nealon brings his wry brand of comedy to the Laugh Factory. He is best known for his work as a writer and cast member of "Saturday Night Live" for nine seasons, as well as his co-starring role on "Weeds."Tuesday, February 5, 7:30 p.m.The Laugh Factory - Hollywood, 8001 Sunset Blvd.$17-$27It's opening night for a new Second City sketch show. Written and performed by a group of Canadian improv comedians including Jason DeRosse, Paul PK Kingston, Allison Price and more, it pokes fun at classic Canadian stereotypes.Saturday, February 16, 7 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Second City Studio Theatre, 6560 Hollywood Blvd.$6