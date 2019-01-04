ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this weekend, from Lionell Dalton's birthday comedy show at the J Spot to Dane Cook's stand-up show at the Laugh Factory.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Lionell Dalton's Birthday Show





It's Lionell Dalton's birthday comedy show and he's bringing out some of his comedian friends to celebrate. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. There is a two-drink minimum.

When: Saturday, January 5, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The J Spot Comedy Club, 5581 W. Manchester Ave.
Price: $10 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Groundlings Mix Tape"




The Groundlings comedy troupe brings new and alumni cast members to the stage for hilarious sketches. Director Deanna Oliver helms this special three-week run featuring some of Groundlings' most talented comedians.

When: Saturday, January 5, 10 p.m. (other showtimes are available)
Where: The Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave.
Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Comedian Chris D'Elia





Comedian Chris D'Elia shines a sarcastic light on the hilarious absurdity of everyday life. He has appeared on "Whitney," "Undateable" and Comedy Central specials and is an established stand-up comedian.

When: Friday, January 4, 9:45 p.m.
Where: The Laugh Factory - Hollywood, 8001 Sunset Blvd.
Price: $25 - $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Comedian Dane Cook





Comedian Dane Cook brings his signature stand-up to the Laugh Factory. Expect funny stories and observations galore.

When: Saturday, January 5, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Laugh Factory - Hollywood, 8001 Sunset Blvd.
Price: $17 - $27

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
