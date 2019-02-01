Comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend

Ladies night at The Pack Theater

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this weekend, from a kid's comedy improv show to standup comedian performances.---Friday night, head over to The Pack Theater for a comedy sketch and variety show featuring women of color, including stand up comedians Helen Hong, Vanessa Gritton, Marian Yesufu and more.Friday, Feb. 1, 8-9 p.m.The Pack Theater, 6470 Santa Monica Blvd.FreeCheer on the LA Rams this Sunday alongside actor and comedian G-Thang at the JSpot Comedy Club.Sunday, Feb. 3, 2-9 p.m.The J Spot Comedy Club, 5581 W. Manchester Ave.$10Check out acclaimed comedian Michael Rapaport, whose resume includes a long list of film and television credits -- from Prison Break and The 6th Day to Atypical and Dr. Dolittle Two.Friday, Feb. 1, 7:45 p.m.The Laugh Factory -- Hollywood, 8001 Sunset Blvd.$17 - $27Last but not least, visit the Second City Studio Theatre for a kid's comedy show designed with the entire family in mind. Improv games will be on hand and audience participation is encouraged.Saturday, Feb. 2, 12 p.m.Second City Studio Theatre, 6560 Hollywood Blvd.Free