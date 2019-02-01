ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this weekend

The Laugh Factory. | Photo: Nicole B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this weekend, from a kid's comedy improv show to standup comedian performances.
---

Ladies night at The Pack Theater





Friday night, head over to The Pack Theater for a comedy sketch and variety show featuring women of color, including stand up comedians Helen Hong, Vanessa Gritton, Marian Yesufu and more.

When: Friday, Feb. 1, 8-9 p.m.
Where: The Pack Theater, 6470 Santa Monica Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Super bowl party with comedian G-Thang




Cheer on the LA Rams this Sunday alongside actor and comedian G-Thang at the JSpot Comedy Club.

When: Sunday, Feb. 3, 2-9 p.m.
Where: The J Spot Comedy Club, 5581 W. Manchester Ave.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Comedian Michael Rapaport performs live at The Laugh Factory





Check out acclaimed comedian Michael Rapaport, whose resume includes a long list of film and television credits -- from Prison Break and The 6th Day to Atypical and Dr. Dolittle Two.

When: Friday, Feb. 1, 7:45 p.m.
Where: The Laugh Factory -- Hollywood, 8001 Sunset Blvd.
Price: $17 - $27
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Enjoy a kid's comedy improv show





Last but not least, visit the Second City Studio Theatre for a kid's comedy show designed with the entire family in mind. Improv games will be on hand and audience participation is encouraged.

When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 12 p.m.
Where: Second City Studio Theatre, 6560 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
