Coming-of-age comedy 'Blockers' highlights female point of view

Should you see the R-rated comedy "Blockers" with your parents? The stars of the film weigh in with their thoughts. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The new R-rated comedy "Blockers" puts a twist on the typical coming-of-age story. We've seen the story many times before, from the male perspective. This time, it's the young women who are front and center and in charge.

The premise of "Blockers" is simple. A trio of high school seniors and longtime BFFs make a pact to all lose their virginity on prom night. Their parents learn of the plan and pull out all the stops to derail their big night.

The message to young girls: You have control over your life and your body, and you get to make your own decisions. Gideon Adlon, Kathryn Newton and Geraldine Viswanathan, who co-star in the comedy, say they find that message refreshing and inspiring.

"Especially right now, especially in light of all these movements, and all of the story lines, there's so many special things," said Adlon. "I don't want to give anything away."

"All three girls are coming of age, and the parents are coming of age too," said Newton. "And what I really love is that all three girls stay true to themselves."

The motion picture association gave "Blockers" an R rating for crude and sexual content and language throughout, drug content, teen partying and some graphic nudity. The stars offered their advice about seeing the movie with your own mom or dad.

"Maybe your parents should sit on the opposite side of the theater," joked Newton. "You sit over here, with your friends, and like, you can go get dinner after."

"My parents organized, like, a screening in Australia with all my family and friends" said Viswanathan. "And I'm just, like, they haven't seen the movie yet, and I'm just, like, preparing them, like, I do some stuff, and they're like, 'It's okay. I think.'"

"Blockers" is in theaters now.
