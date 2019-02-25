Community and culture events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Consular Movie Club: Ecuador

Looking to get out into the community this week?From a movie to a walking tour, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.---Head over to the CCCM Mexican Center for Culture and Cinematic Arts on Wednesday for the second cycle of Ciclo de Cine Consular (Consular Movie Club). This month, the Consulate General of Ecuador will be showing "Mono con gallinas," a film about an Ecuadorian prisoner of war in Peru in 1941.Wednesday, Feb. 27, 6-8:30 p.m.CCCM Mexican Center for Culture and Cinematic Arts, 2401 W. Sixth St.FreeClose out African American history month with a free post-work mixer at 18 Social Lounge on Tuesday. The California HBCU Alliance sponsors the event, which will include food, drinks and the chance to network and mingle with HBCU alumni.Thursday, Feb. 28, 6-10 p.m.18 Social Lounge, 899 Francisco St.FreePut on your walking shoes and bring your camera for this tour of historic Boyle Heights. The 2.5 hour tour will be led by Shmuel Gonzales, or the "Barrio Boychik," who is a local community organizer and historian from Boyle Heights. You'll learn about Hollenbeck Park, the Jewish Orphans Home, the Max Factor house and more.Sunday, March 3, noon-2:30 p.m.Mariachi Plaza, at the kiosko, 1817 E. First St.$20