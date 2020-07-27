Arts & Entertainment

Composer Alan Menken achieves EGOT with Daytime Emmy win

NEW YORK -- Composer Alan Menken joins an elite club, becoming the 16th ever EGOT winner.

The final piece of the puzzle came Sunday when Menken won the Daytime Emmy for "Best Original Song."

The award-winning tune was featured in Disney Channel's "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure."

Menken has won eight Oscars and 11 Grammys, and also a Tony for best original score in "Newsies."

Disney, the parent company of this station, congratulated Menken on his new EGOT status.



EGOT WINNERS
Richard Rodgers
Helen Hayes
Rita Moreno
John Gielgud
Audrey Hepburn
Marvin Hamlisch
Johnathan Tunick
Mel Brooks
Mike Nichols

Whoopi Goldberg
Scott Rudin
Robert Lopez
John Legend
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Tim Rice
Alan Menken
