HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Constance Wu moves from sitcom to big screen in 'Crazy Rich Asians'

EMBED </>More Videos

Constance Wu from "Fresh Off the Boat" stars in "Crazy Rich Asians."

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat" is heading into its fifth season next month. Constance Wu, who plays Jessica Huang on the show, got to do a little big screen moonlighting last year, and landed the starring role in the adaptation of the best-selling novel "Crazy Rich Asians."

She plays an economics professor at New York University. Her Singapore-born boyfriend, played by Henry Golding, convinces her to accompany him home for a friend's wedding - and to finally meet his family.

It's on the trip that she finally learns his family is beyond wealthy.

Michelle Yeoh also stars as her boyfriend's protective mother, Eleanor.

"For me it's very much a like a Cinderella story," said Wu. "I mean, Peik Lin is like my fairy godmother, then there's the evil stepsisters and stepmothers, and everyone's trying to get at Cinderella. And even though she turns into a pumpkin, she still gets her prince."

Wu said she hopes the film offers moviegoers a new idea of what a leading man or leading lady looks like.

So what would Wu's TV alter ego think about meeting these "Crazy Rich Asians?"

"I think she'd take Eleanor on a trip to Costco, she'd have her buy in bulk, and Eleanor wouldn't go," laughed Wu.

"Why not? I think she would go!" said Yeoh. "She would go and have a look and see what's happening. She's a sensible woman. Always know what's out there!"

"Crazy Rich Asians" is rated PG-13 and is in theaters now.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviehollywood wrap
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
'BlacKkKlansman' stars talk about relevance of movie in today's climate
Sara Bareilles puts music on the menu of new show 'Waitress'
'Christopher Robin' reunites Winnie the Pooh with old friends
Stars call for reinstatement of 'Guardians' director Gunn
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
J.D. Power honors 'Kimmel' as Most Reliable Midsize Late Night Talk Show
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
'Back to the Future' cast reunites at Fan Expo
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Tunnel to Dodger Stadium proposed by Elon Musk's Boring Co.
IE teacher's aide, ex-boyfriend arrested in child porn case
LAPD cracks down on illegal street racing
2 women sought for using kids to help steal baby formula in Ventura
Firefighter impostor caught on video in Lake Elsinore
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says
LA Coliseum renovation progressing, fans should expect changes
Show More
Iraqi refugee arrested in NorCal over connections to ISIS, US officials say
LA County fire captain reported missing
Authorities search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Lancaster
Police searching for Harbor City marijuana dispensary burglars
CA Democrats blast conditions at IE immigrant facilities
More News