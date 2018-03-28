IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

#LAPD: We are investigating an ADW reported by the victim, actor @Corey_Feldman. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 28, 2018

Actor Corey Feldman was hospitalized after being attacked in his car Tuesday evening at an intersection in Tarzana, the actor and authorities said.On Twitter early Wednesday, Feldman said he was sitting in his vehicle when three men approached and one of them "stabbed" him, adding that the actor's security was distracted at the time.One tweet included photos that apparently showed Feldman lying on a hospital bed and being examined by a medical staffer. "I'M OK!" he wrote.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened about 10:45 p.m. and was initially reported as an assault with a deadly weapon.Feldman and a passenger were stopped at a red light at the intersection of Reseda and Ventura boulevards when an unidentified suspect opened the car door and "jabbed" the actor in the abdomen, an LAPD spokesperson said.The passenger was unharmed. A description of the weapon was not available.Feldman then drove himself to Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, where he was listed in stable condition. LAPD investigators are not classifying the incident as a stabbing, since the attack did not appear to have resulted in a laceration. A police spokesperson said the motive for the incident was unknown.He was later released from the medical facility, according to the LAPD."I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE 'WOLFPACK' & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS!" Feldman said on Twitter.Feldman claims the "wolfpack" is a group of individuals in Hollywood who he has knowledge of as alleged pedophiles.After tweeting about the incident, Feldman posted a link to a Gofundme page, asking for donations for round-the-clock security for himself and his family.No description of the assailant, who remained at large, was provided.