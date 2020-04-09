natgeo

National Geographic's 'Cosmos' creator scores award for pushing boundaries of television

Every year, the Sun Valley Film Festival recognizes cutting-edge film and television from their ski resort in Idaho. They cancelled the March festival due to COVID-19, but still awarded prizes to many filmmakers and screenwriters with a virtual announcement.

On Thursday morning, the festival awarded Ann Druyan with the National Geographic Further Award for her groundbreaking work, most recently on "Cosmos: Possible Worlds."

Druyan pioneered the original "Cosmos" series in 1980 alongside her late husband, Carl Sagan. Bringing the original series back to life, Druyan is a creator, writer, director and executive producer of the newest "Cosmos" series.

The 13-episode installment of "Cosmos: Possible Worlds" takes viewers on an adventure through humanity's past, present and future, exploring the vast realm of possibilities of our existence. Using science as the basis for exploration, the miniseries branches off into more speculative hypotheses of new planets and discoveries.

The film festival recognized Druyan for being "uniquely innovative, timely, and impactful" in addition to "boldly push[ing] the boundaries of her field."

While the series is currently airing through a very uncertain time, Druyan is confident we can build a better future. "If we start listening to what the scientists are telling us...we can get out of this horrible mess that we've created for ourselves," she told On The Red Carpet at the series' premiere event.

Other winners from the film festival include Shia LaBeouf for his script "Minor Modifications," independent films "Nine Days," "Once Upon a River" and more.

"Cosmos: Possible Worlds" airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on National Geographic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionnatgeoawardspacescience
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
NATGEO
'Possible Worlds' provides hope for a better future
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: LA County officials provide update on response to COVID-19 -- LIVE
COVID-19: Kaiser temporarily closes some SoCal medical offices
COVID-19 update: 620 new cases reported in LA County
Crew member on USNS Mercy tests positive for COVID-19
Newport Beach cryotherapy manufacturer shifts to making ventilator oxygen hoses
Thousands of cars line up at drive-thru pantry in Van Nuys
Costco giving priority access to first responders
Show More
New York has more COVID-19 cases than any country outside of US
SoCal map shows city-by-city coronavirus cases
Behind the scenes at Aquarium of the Pacific during COVID-19
Tips for keeping frozen food fresh
Sanders' SoCal supporters weigh in on whether they'll support Biden
More TOP STORIES News