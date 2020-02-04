Oscars

Oscars 2020: Take an up-close look at costumes from Oscar-nominated movies, other films

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- Just in time for the Oscars, this annual exhibit gets you up close to the magic of the movies and it won't cost you a dime! The exhibit at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising features the work of movie costume designers from 30 films from the past year.

FIDM Fashion Design Chair Nick Verreos gave us an inside tour of the only display like this in the world - all five Oscar nominees for costume design are here.

PHOTOS: Costumes from Oscar-nominated movies, other films

For "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" we get details we might have missed.

"What Arianne Phillips does is--she gives each of the characters a talisman... she calls it a beam me up moment," said Verreos.

MORE: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

For Leonardo DiCaprio, a medallion necklace; for Brad Pitt a stuntman's belt buckle. And Margot Robbie wore Sharon Tate's jewelry, loaned by Tate's sister.

The Oscar-nominated costumes show Joaquin Phoenix transform from Arthur Fleck to "Joker." Two time Academy Award winner Mark Bridges says his designs are meant to facilitate the actor's performance.

"Joaquin and I have worked together two times before this," said Bridges. "I'm there to bring what's on the page to life and also make him comfortable and help him feel the role."

And Verreos agrees - that's the job of the costume designer whether it's a period piece or fantasy.

"A lot of people say if you don't notice the costumes, then the costume designer has done their job," said Verreos.

The other costume design nominations are for "Little Women," "The Irishman," and "JoJo Rabbit."

This is called The Art of Motion Picture Costume Design for a reason: because costumes are an art -- and like any art exhibition, you should see it in person to appreciate it. It's open through March 21 in downtown Los Angeles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsmoviescostumes
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscars 2020: Diane Warren hopes 11th time is the charm
What happens to red carpet looks after award shows?
Will Cynthia Erivo join the exclusive EGOT club this Oscars?
Oscars 2020: Everything we know about the show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec
Staples Center memorial items to be removed, delivered to Kobe Bryant's family
Wicked winds cause widespread damage across SoCal
New thermal imaging technology gives Glendale firefighters a life-saving tool
Rush Limbaugh reveals lung cancer diagnosis
Forever 21 reaches tentative deal to sell for $81M
Show More
OC non-profit scrambles to figure out next steps after fire destroys building
Newsmakers: LA leaders talk helping homeless, Kobe memorial, West LA fire
Will Cynthia Erivo join the exclusive EGOT club this Oscars?
Texas A&M-Commerce shooting: 2 women killed and child hurt
Trump impeachment trial closing arguments finish, vote expected Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News