Mysterious countdown on Taylor Swift's website sends fans into a frenzy

The countdown appeared on her site at 11 p.m. Friday night.
It's set to end on April 26 and a lot of fans are hoping it will be her announcing brand new music.
Her new record label also tweeted out #TaylorSwiftApril26 with a link to her website.
#taylorswiftapril26 https://t.co/AY1PEIAM8s pic.twitter.com/ejwOnnR4eV— Republic Records (@RepublicRecords) April 13, 2019
The last time she used social media like this was in 2017, when she wiped her social media accounts clean for three days before announcing her new album.