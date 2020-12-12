Arts & Entertainment

Country music legend Charley Pride dies from complications from COVID-19 at 86

DALLAS, Texas -- Charley Pride, the trailblazing country musician with dozens of hits and 70 million records sold, died Saturday from complications from COVID-19. He was 86.

The baseball-player-turned-singer, who launched his musical career in the mid-1960s, has been called country's first Black superstar.

In November he was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement award at the 54th Annual Country Music Awards. Pride's 2020 CMA performance, where he sang "Kiss An Angel Good Mornin,' was his last.

His other hits included" "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone," "Burgers and Fries," "Mountain of Love," "You're So Good When You're Bad," "Why Baby Why" and "Someone Loves You Honey."

Pride had three Grammy Awards, dozens of No. 1 hits and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000. The Smithsonian in Washington acquired memorabilia from Pride, including a pair of boots and one of his guitars, for the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttexascelebrity deathsmusic newscountry music awardsrace in america
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA grants emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
CA breaks 3 coronavirus records in 1 day
OC's emergency medical system 'is now in crisis,' official says
Riverside police dressed as Santa Claus, elf help nab car thieves
Here's what we know about the Casey Goodson Jr. fatal police shooting
Allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine likely to be rare: UNC doctor
LA County again reports record-setting number of COVID cases
Show More
IE WWII vet shares shares story of surviving COVID-19
SoCal Army captain among 1st to test high-tech robotic prosthetic hand
LA deputies involved in Guardado shooting suspended in unrelated case
On cusp of retirement, CSU chancellor reflects on 8-year tenure
LA health care workers exhausted by surging COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News