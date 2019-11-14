country music awards

Country's female legends kick off 2019 CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Country Music Association Awards kicked off with a performance by some of country's biggest stars, including Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

The trio performed "Until the Day They Lay Me Down" to start the show, which opened with several other medleys by performers including Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile and other members of the supergroup The Highwaywomen.

Full list of 2019 CMA Awards nominees, winners

The show featured only female performers for its opening number, with Loretta Lynn in the audience getting a shout out. The opening number ended with a performance of Martina McBride's "Independence Day."

Check out some clips from the star-studded performance below:




The Associated Press contributed to this report.
