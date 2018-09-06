ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned in bathtub after drinking

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrities and notable people that have died in 2018

LONDON, England --
A British coroner says The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan died accidentally from drowning because of alcohol intoxication.

Witnesses told a coroner's inquest at Westminster Coroner's Court on Thursday that O'Riordan was found submerged in her bathtub at a London hotel in January.

EMBED More News Videos

Singer Dolores O'Riordan of Irish band The Cranberries has died, her publicist said. She was 46 years old.


The 46-year-old didn't leave a note and there was no evidence of self-harm.

Coroner Shirley Radcliffe ruled O'Riordan's death an accident.

EMBED More News Videos

Dolores O'Riordan, the frontwoman for the Irish softrock band The Cranberries, passed away at age 46 on Monday.



The Cranberries formed in the Irish city of Limerick at the end of the 1980s and had international hits in the '90s with songs including "Dream," ''Linger" and "Zombie."

RELATED: Remembering Dolores O'Riordan with the most iconic Cranberries songs

The band split up in 2003 but reunited several years later. The Cranberries released the acoustic album "Something Else" in 2017 and had been due to tour Europe and North America. The tour was cut short because O'Riordan was suffering from back problems.

In 2014, O'Riordan was accused of assaulting three police officers and a flight attendant during a flight from New York to Ireland. She pleaded guilty and was fined 6,000 euros ($6,600).
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsmusicu.s. & worldfamous death
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
BTS 'Army' share their love for Korean boy band at sold-out LA concert
Asia Argento says Jimmy Bennett sexually assaulted her
New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume
BTS fans camp outside Staples Center ahead of concert
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 suspects, 1 wanted for murder, arrested in Brentwood after chase
BTS 'Army' share their love for Korean boy band at sold-out LA concert
OC sheriff's K-9 attacks county employee during training exercise
Delta fire burning in Redding shuts down I-5
Kitten rescued from inside wheel well of car in East LA
17 people suffer possible food poisoning at El Segundo business
Asia Argento says Jimmy Bennett sexually assaulted her
Get paid $120K to be a professional vacationer for 1 year
Show More
VIDEO: Naked Fontana man broke into teen's room, may have other victims
Vigil held for 2 victims of Colorado River crash in Oxnard
8-year-old leukemia patient uses her Make-A-Wish to help others
Big cat crashes through window, breaks into Brentwood home
San Bernardino family struggling after mom's murder
More News