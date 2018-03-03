OSCARS

Going for Gold: Creating the Oscar statuettes

EMBED </>More Videos

The Academy Awards are handed out in Hollywood, but the coveted statues are finished in Brooklyn

By
BROOKLYN, New York --
And the Oscar goes to...

The Academy Awards are handed out in Hollywood, but the coveted statues are finished in Brooklyn at Epner Technology.

Anyone who is fortunate to hold one usually has the same reaction -- it's heavy and built to last. Each one costs about $1,000 to make, and that won't seem too costly when you hear the story behind the statue.

And when it comes to one of the world's most famous trophies, all that glitters is not solid gold. Oscars are made of bronze, and they are cleaned and coated with copper, nickel and then 24 carat gold that is so hard and so pure that it is used by NASA in outer space.

"Gold is soft. This gold is three times harder than normal 24-carat gold," Epner Technology president Dave Epner said. "This Oscar coating will take anything you can give it, and it will outlast your lifetime and mine."

The journey of the iconic trophy to the stage at the Dolby Theater begins at the Polich Tallix foundry in upstate New York, where the Oscars are cast. Before coming to Epner Technology, where a serious of tanks apply the various metals, Oscar takes a bath next to a top secret part for the Defense Department.

The factory gives new meaning to "Going for Gold." The company may have bigger contracts than this one, but none have quite as much prestige.

"We make a lot of statues all over the world," Polich Tallix's Dick Polich said. "None has the recognition factor and the testament of accomplishment than the Oscar...and everyone in the family stands a little straighter and walks a little taller."

The Oscars come with blank name plates, and the Academy offers the winners onsite engraving at the Governor's Ball after the show.

The 90th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air on ABC on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbackstage with sandy kenyonentertainmentOscarssandy kenyonoriginals
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OSCARS
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Oscar theft suspect ordered to stand trial
Kobe Bryant rejected from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Attorney for Oscar theft suspect to make appeal to Frances McDormand
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News