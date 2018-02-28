Crews unfurl red carpet ahead of Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The 90th annual Academy Awards are four days away, and preparations for the Hollywood ceremony are in full swing. The iconic red carpet was officially unveiled Wednesday morning and set to welcome some of the industry's biggest stars to the Dolby Theatre.
Crews were busy setting the finishing touches to Sunday's ceremony. Although no rain is expected that day, a massive tent has been raised over Hollywood Boulevard and bleachers were also lined with gold paint.
Hollywood Boulevard has been closed between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive since Sunday night and will remain closed until 6 a.m. on March 7 to allow time for stages to come down after the ceremony's conclusion.
The OTRC preshow coverage begins Sunday at 1:30 p.m., followed by the red carpet at 3:30 p.m. and the 90th Academy Awards beginning at 5 p.m. on ABC7.