OSCARS

Crews unfurl red carpet ahead of Oscars

EMBED </>More Videos

Preparations for the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday are underway, including the unveiling of the red carpet. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The 90th annual Academy Awards are four days away, and preparations for the Hollywood ceremony are in full swing. The iconic red carpet was officially unveiled Wednesday morning and set to welcome some of the industry's biggest stars to the Dolby Theatre.

Crews were busy setting the finishing touches to Sunday's ceremony. Although no rain is expected that day, a massive tent has been raised over Hollywood Boulevard and bleachers were also lined with gold paint.

Hollywood Boulevard has been closed between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive since Sunday night and will remain closed until 6 a.m. on March 7 to allow time for stages to come down after the ceremony's conclusion.

The OTRC preshow coverage begins Sunday at 1:30 p.m., followed by the red carpet at 3:30 p.m. and the 90th Academy Awards beginning at 5 p.m. on ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentacademy awardsmoviesaward showsOscarsHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OSCARS
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Oscar theft suspect ordered to stand trial
Kobe Bryant rejected from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Attorney for Oscar theft suspect to make appeal to Frances McDormand
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News