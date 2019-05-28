Arts & Entertainment

Crips gang looks to trademark Nipsey Hussle slogan

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The local Crips street gang has taken a major step toward carrying on Nipsey Hussle's work in the South Los Angeles community.

Filing documents show the LA Crips corporation has filed for a trademark for the slain rapper's slogan - "The Marathon Continues."

According to the filing, the slogan will be used in services geared toward gang prevention and community building.

Hussle was affiliated with the Crips from his days growing up in South LA.

The application also mentions a documentary titled "The Marathon Continues," that is slated for release this summer.
