Oscars

Penelope Cruz, Keanu Reeves & Maya Rudolph join 2020 Oscar presenter lineup

LOS ANGELES -- James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph and Sigourney Weaver have all signed on to present at the 92nd Oscars, the Academy announced Thursday.

Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig were announced as presenters earlier this week.

Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek, last year's winners in the leading and supporting actor and actress categories, were previously announced as presenters.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman are also set to perform the best original song nominees at this year's ceremony.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET 3:30 CT 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsaward showstelevisionmovie news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscars 2020: Everything we know about the show
List of every movie to win Oscar for best picture
Sip on these OSCAR Best Picture inspired cocktails
The horrors, and humanity, of war in Oscar nominated documentary 'The Cave'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Global emergency declared over coronavirus: WHO
Suit against sheikh who lived in SoCal describes alleged murder plots
Coronavirus: Quarantine ordered for American flown to IE from China
Stolen vehicle suspect leads police on pursuit through Long Beach
Staples Center memorial to Kobe grows ahead of Lakers' return
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
Trump defense says acts to help reelection not impeachable
Show More
Apparent meteor seen on video flashes across SoCal night sky
Lakers issue first public comments about Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Oxnard police officer killed in off-duty crash, officials say
Authorities investigate after man found dead on WB 10 Fwy in Fontana
More TOP STORIES News