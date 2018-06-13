ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Los Angeles DA reviewing sexual assault case against Sylvester Stallone

EMBED </>More Videos

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against actor Sylvester Stallone. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against actor Sylvester Stallone, a DA's office spokesperson said.

The Santa Monica Police Department presented the case to the DA's office. SMPD says the initial complaint was filed with police in November 2017 relating to an allegation of sexual misconduct from the 1990s.

Additional details of the case were not released.

Last year, during initial media reports about the Santa Monica case, Stallone's attorney said he "categorically disputes the claim."

The DA's office did not say how long it was expected to take to review the case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsylvester stallonesexual assaultcelebrity crimecelebritySanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News