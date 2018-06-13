The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against actor Sylvester Stallone, a DA's office spokesperson said.The Santa Monica Police Department presented the case to the DA's office. SMPD says the initial complaint was filed with police in November 2017 relating to an allegation of sexual misconduct from the 1990s.Additional details of the case were not released.Last year, during initial media reports about the Santa Monica case, Stallone's attorney said he "categorically disputes the claim."The DA's office did not say how long it was expected to take to review the case.