Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck talk about the story behind 'Our Friend'

LOS ANGELES -- A story of friendship shines through at the box office. The new movie "Our Friend" debuted as the largest opening for a day-and-date film since mid-October.It is based on the true story of a young woman dying of cancer and the friend who moves in to help the family get through it. It's a story about the power of friendship in the most difficult of times.Dakota Johnson plays Nicole Teague, a force whose knows her life is ending because of terminal cancer. Casey Affleck plays her journalist husband, Matt. Jason Segel plays their best friend, who decides his own life can wait so he can take care of the ones he loves."Our Friend" began as a magazine article Matt wrote about this whole experience. The film shot pretty much in their hometown in Alabama, with Matt and his neighbors there to see it."Every single person you talked to said she was just the brightest light and the warmest person. So there was a lot of support coming from the real world around this story," said Affleck."We were so cradled while we were making this movie and it was palpable. You could totally feel it. I felt a profound spirituality making this film," said Johnson. "I think it's inspiring, this journey. If this film has touched people in any of sort of healing way or any sort of way, I think it's beautiful.""When they're done well, when they can sort of make you cry and then also make you feel great when you're leaving a theater, that's just movie magic," said Affleck.