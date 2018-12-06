Dance, sing, repeat: 4 music-filled events to check out in LA this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
'How The Grinch Stole Riddim' at The Belasco Theater
Join Wasted Los Angeles for a Grinch-themed dance party at The Belasco Theater. The bass and hard dance party promises a lineup of secret performers, and revelers ages 18 and over are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy donations for The Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 8, 3 a.m.
Where: The Belasco Theater, 1050 S. Hill St.
Admission: Free
Oldies Holiday Jam at Microsoft Theater
See Barbara Mason, Brenton Wood, Mike and the Censations, War and more performers live on stage at the Microsoft Theatre this Saturday night. Intrigued? Act fast: The all-ages R&B concert is on the verge of selling out.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Ct.
Admission: $70-$80
Sacha Robotti at Sound Nightclub
German-Italian dance producer Sacha Robotti brings part two of his Sloth Sanctuary residency to Sound Nightclub. Dance until dawn with the LA-based, "robot sloth"-obsessed DJ.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 9, 4 a.m.
Where: Sound Nightclub, 1642 N. Las Palmas Ave.
Admission: $25
Golden Bridge Community Choir Concert: 'Forged By Love'
Enjoy the joyful harmonies of the Golden Bridge Community Choir this Sunday afternoon at Wanderlust Hollywood. Join in song and feel uplifted by the local inter-generational choir. This winter concert will raise funds for the Richardson family, which lost its home in the Woolsey Fire.
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 3-4:30 p.m.
Where: Wanderlust Hollywood, 1357 N. Highland Ave.
Admission: $5-$22
