Dance, sing, repeat: 4 music-filled events to check out in LA this weekend

Looking for something to do this week? From a Grinch-themed hard dance party to a community choir benefit, here are a few top options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---Join Wasted Los Angeles for a Grinch-themed dance party at The Belasco Theater. The bass and hard dance party promises a lineup of secret performers, and revelers ages 18 and over are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy donations for The Children's Hospital Los Angeles.Friday, Dec. 7, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 8, 3 a.m.The Belasco Theater, 1050 S. Hill St.FreeSee Barbara Mason, Brenton Wood, Mike and the Censations, War and more performers live on stage at the Microsoft Theatre this Saturday night. Intrigued? Act fast: The all-ages R&B concert is on the verge of selling out.Saturday, Dec. 8, 7:30-11:30 p.m.Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Ct.$70-$80German-Italian dance producer Sacha Robotti brings part two of his Sloth Sanctuary residency to Sound Nightclub. Dance until dawn with the LA-based, "robot sloth"-obsessed DJ.Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 9, 4 a.m.Sound Nightclub, 1642 N. Las Palmas Ave.$25Enjoy the joyful harmonies of the Golden Bridge Community Choir this Sunday afternoon at Wanderlust Hollywood. Join in song and feel uplifted by the local inter-generational choir. This winter concert will raise funds for the Richardson family, which lost its home in the Woolsey Fire.Sunday, Dec. 9, 3-4:30 p.m.Wanderlust Hollywood, 1357 N. Highland Ave.$5-$22