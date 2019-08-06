Actors Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson move from daytime drama to stand-up comedy

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Actors Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson are the best of friends. The "General Hospital" stars have been expanding their horizons, and have ventured into the world of stand-up comedy. Their "Stone Cold and Jackal Show" has been playing all around the country.They've spent a lot of time together shaping a stage act they take now take all over the country."We know we have a connection with our 'General Hospital' audience," said Anderson. "We know our story, our jokes about 'General Hospital' are going to make them laugh--at least we hope! But when you have somebody else in there that has no context for what we do and we can still make them laugh? Then we know we've got something.""We've kind of taken it to the next step and now we do this 90-minute comedy show with music, stand-up, questions, improv," said Burton. "It's just been amazing for us."Fans have compared them to the classic comedy duo of Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis.They don't see it quite that way."More like 'Dumb and Dumber!" laughed Burton. "Or Beavis and Butt-Head!"