LOS ANGELES (KABC) --ABC News has confirmed that pop star Demi Lovato was treated with the drug Narcan at her Hollywood Hills home before she was transported to the hospital earlier this week.
Narcan is an emergency medicine used to reverse the effects of some drug overdoses.
It is still unclear what Lovato may have taken to cause her medical emergency.
She remains hospitalized after being rushed from her home Tuesday.
"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," Lovato's representative said in a statement Tuesday night. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."
Lovato indicated in a new song released last month that she relapsed after six years of sobriety. On the song "Sober," she sings the lyrics: "Momma, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore/And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor."
I’m just gonna let my lyrics say it all... new music coming very soon— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 29, 2018
In her YouTube documentary released last year called "Demi Lovato, Simply Complicated," she openly discussed her cocaine use and battles with alcohol.
Lovato was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City on Thursday, but the concert was canceled.
The hashtag #PrayForDemi trended on Twitter and several celebrities posted supportive words Tuesday, including Missy Elliott, Ariana Grande, Brad Paisley, Kesha, Bebe Rexha, Meghan Trainor, Maren Morris, Kehlani and British electronic group Clean Bandit, whose current single "Solo" features Lovato.
Ellen DeGeneres tweeted that "it breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family."
i love u @ddlovato— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018
My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018
I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018
The singer-actress, who entered rehab in 2010, struggled with an eating disorder, self-mutilation and other issues. She has spoken out about her battles with drugs and alcohol over the years, and she's become a role model for young women and men who have faced their own issues.
Lovato, who was a child actress on the TV series "Barney & Friends," broke on the scene as a teen on the Disney Channel film "Camp Rock" and the network series "Sonny with a Chance." She went on to become a multi-platinum pop star, launching Top 10 hits like "Sorry Not Sorry," ''Skyscraper," ''Heart Attack." Her 2015 album, "Confident," earned her a Grammy nomination for best pop vocal album.