Diana Ross feels 'violated' by TSA screener's touching

NEW ORLEANS -- Diana Ross says she feels "violated" by an airport screener who touched her between her legs after she performed at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Motown legend says she blames the Transportation Security Administration for a screening at the New Orleans airport that makes her want to cry. She said she can "still feel her hands" between her legs, front and back.

TSA spokesman Mark Howell said in a statement to The Associated Press that the agency is investigating, but its initial video review indicates all protocols were followed. He says the agency is committed to treating all travelers with respect and courtesy.

Ross tweeted that she was treated like "royalty" while performing but "treated like "sh--" at the airport.

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
