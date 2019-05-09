HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Diane Keaton is having fun with her latest film, "Poms." It's a female-led comedy with a sweet, sentimental and serious side. It involves the women of a retirement community coming together to form their own cheerleading club.
Keaton knew immediately after reading the script that this film was for her.
"It tells a really important story, for me anyway. Yeah, I took it on. And I liked the director," said Keaton. "Zara Hayes, first time feature director. You know, so I thought, yeah. I mean, why wouldn't I?"
Keaton is also one of the film's executive producers.
"That's where Zara started to dislike me because now I get to share my stupid opinion," joked Keaton.
The director begs to differ.
"She's so insanely talented and yet so humble and real and approachable and kind of self-effacing," said Hayes. "And it kind of makes you forget that she's legend and icon Diane Keaton!"
When I told Keaton how much I enjoyed her movie, she actually got out of her chair for a "proper" thank you.
"I love him. I have to kiss him now," said Keaton. "I'm going to go over and give him a big fat kiss. Oh my God. Thank you for that!"
Diane Keaton's new movie 'Poms' gives us something to cheer about
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News