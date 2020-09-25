Free Disney+ Drive-In Festival coming to Santa Monica

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5732321" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

VIDEOS: 'The Mandalorian' season 1 trailers, sneak peeks (1 of 5)

"Bounty hunting is a complicated profession," teases the new trailer for season one of "The Mandalorian," an original Star Wars series set to debut in November on Disney+.