Free Disney+ Drive-In Festival coming to Santa Monica

The event's lineup is filled with fan-favorite movies and TV shows.
By Brittany Cloobeck
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A free Disney+ Drive-In Festival is coming to Santa Monica this October.

The event's lineup is filled with fan-favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic movies and TV shows.

The schedule includes:

  • Monday, October 5 - world premiere, invite-only screening of "The Right Stuff"

  • Tuesday, October 6 - "Tangled," celebrating the film's 10th anniversary

  • Wednesday, October 7 - "Coco," celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

  • Thursday, October 8 - "Star Wars: The Empire Strike Back," celebrating the movie's 40th anniversary


  • Friday, October 9 - "Hocus Pocus" for Halloween Night

  • Saturday, October 10 - "The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long," celebrating the movie's 55th anniversary

  • Sunday, October 11 - "Captain Marvel," celebrating International Day of the Girl

  • Monday, October 12 - world premiere, invite-only screening of "Clouds"


    • Each screening will start off with a classic animated short, episode of "The Simpsons" or a sneak peak at an upcoming Disney+ Original.

    Capacity to the event is limited and one registration is required for each vehicle, with a maximum of four people per vehicle.

    Guests can register for free tickets starting Monday, September 28 at 10 a.m. PT at www.disneyplus.com/drive-in.

    The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
