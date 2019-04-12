Disney+ price announced: Customers to pay $6.99 per month for streaming service including Marvel, Pixar content

BURBANK, Calif. -- Fans who are excited to get streaming content from Disney properties all in one place now know how much they can expect to pay when the service launches on Nov. 12, 2019.
Disney+ will cost $6.99 per month, the company announced to investors Thursday. Consumers can also purchase an annual membership for $69.99.
Disney will likely offer a discounted pricing option allowing users to bundle Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, Kevin Mayer said, though further details are not yet available.
Consumers will be able to access the service on their phones, computers, connected televisions and select streaming media players and gaming consoles. Following its domestic debut, Disney+ will have a phased international rollout in all major markets through 2021.
The new international destination for Disney content will feature movies and television shows from Disney as well as properties owned by Disney. This includes Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and National Geographic.
Within the first year of launch, Disney+ will feature all Pixar feature films and theatrical shorts as well as all Star Wars films. More than 250 hours of content from National Geographic will be available at launch, and the streamer will eventually feature all of Disney's motion picture library. Disney+ will also be the exclusive streaming home of "The Simpsons."
Disney+ streaming service to offer entire Disney film library, including those in Disney Vault
Disney movies coming out in 2019, beginning with Captain Marvel, will make their streaming debut on Disney+, according to CEO Bob Iger. Original content will also premiere directly to the platform, including a remake of Lady and the Tramp, a High School Musical television series, a Marvel series about Loki, and The Mandalorian, a Star Wars live-action series. The overall launch slate will include more than 25 original episodic series and 10 original movies and specials, with more to come.
SEE ALSO: What to know about Avengers: Endgame
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Disney+ price announced: Customers to pay $6.99 per month for streaming service including Marvel, Pixar content
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News