Aerial footage provides a new look at the construction progress on Star Wars land in Anaheim, and it's out of this world.

Hold on to your Tauntauns and get ready to board the Millennium Falcon as you jump into hyperspace when the new Star Wars park Galaxy's Edge opens in 2019. Disney has officially announced the opening season of the new parks at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The Disneyland park will open in summer of 2019 while the Disney World park will open in late fall.Along with the announcement, Disney dropped a teaser trailer to further prove that this will be an experience like no other in a galaxy far, far away.