DISNEYLAND

Disneyland discount: Annual passholders can bring friend, get 40 percent off

An undated photo shows fireworks behind Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
On National Best Friends Day, Disneyland announced a deep discount for annual passholders and their besties this summer.

Starting June 11 through Sep. 3, annual passholders can take a friend to the Disneyland Resort and save up to 40 percent off an adult 1-day park hopper ticket.

MORE: Disneyland to have park-specific blockout days for annual passholders
EMBED More News Videos

The resort also announced changes for annual passholders as they prepare for the massive crowds the new land will bring. For the first time, some annual passes will have two blackout calendars.


Plus, SoCal Select, SoCal and Deluxe passholders will see some June dates unblocked - all for more time to celebrate friendship and beyond.

MORE: 'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride to reopen featuring female pirate

Starting June 11, tickets may be purchased at the Disneyland Resort main gate or Disney Desk locations at participating Good Neighbor Hotels. Tickets are valid only on day-of purchase and only on days that the passholder's passport is valid for admission.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneylanddisneytraveltheme parkamusement parkAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISNEYLAND
Disneyland collector opens Sherman Oaks exhibit before auction
Disneyland agrees to pay workers $15 minimum wage next year
Disneyland workers, resort reach fair-wage agreement
Disney California Adventure's 'A Bug's Land' to close in September
VIDEO: Walt Disney's speech on Disneyland's opening day
More disneyland
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section with twins
Charlotte Rae, 'Facts of Life' star, dies at 92
Demi Lovato releases statement after medical emergency
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News