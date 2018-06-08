EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3561675" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The resort also announced changes for annual passholders as they prepare for the massive crowds the new land will bring. For the first time, some annual passes will have two blackout calendars.

On National Best Friends Day, Disneyland announced a deep discount for annual passholders and their besties this summer.Starting June 11 through Sep. 3, annual passholders can take a friend to the Disneyland Resort and save up to 40 percent off an adult 1-day park hopper ticket.Plus, SoCal Select, SoCal and Deluxe passholders will see some June dates unblocked - all for more time to celebrate friendship and beyond.Starting June 11, tickets may be purchased at the Disneyland Resort main gate or Disney Desk locations at participating Good Neighbor Hotels. Tickets are valid only on day-of purchase and only on days that the passholder's passport is valid for admission.