'Disneyland Forever': Popular fireworks show set to return in June

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland is gearing up for the busy summer season.

Just a few days after the debut of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," Disneyland will bring back its "Disneyland Forever" fireworks show.

The popular spectacle will run in place of the "Mickey's Mix Magic" nighttime show.

The "Disneyland Forever" show is scheduled to return on June 7.

And you still have time to "Get Your Ears On." The celebration of Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday will go on for a few more weeks.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland and ABC7.
