Disneyland announces Halloween plans, including after-hours Oogie Boogie Bash

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- You probably aren't making Halloween plans just yet, but Disneyland is.

Disneyland and California Adventure will be decked out in Halloween-themed decor and offer an array of new treats beginning Sept. 6 through Oct. 31.

Along with park experiences transformed for Halloween or inspired by Dia de los Muertos, new this year at California Adventure is Oogie Boogie Bash, an after-hours Halloween party. The bash will take the place of Mickey's Halloween Party and requires a separate admission ticket.

Miguel from Disney's film "Coco" will be brought to life as part of the park's Dia de los Muertos celebration.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
