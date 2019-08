Disneyland announces Halloween plans, including after-hours Oogie Boogie Bash

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- You probably aren't making Halloween plans just yet, but Disneyland is.Disneyland and California Adventure will be decked out in Halloween-themed decor and offer an array of new treats beginning Sept. 6 through Oct. 31.Along with park experiences transformed for Halloween or inspired by Dia de los Muertos, new this year at California Adventure is Oogie Boogie Bash , an after-hours Halloween party. The bash will take the place of Mickey's Halloween Party and requires a separate admission ticket.Miguel from Disney's film "Coco" will be brought to life as part of the park's Dia de los Muertos celebration.